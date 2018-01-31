This episode, we follow up on some stories from last year.

We follow up on what became of the Ten Year Tent City in Vacouver with Ethel Whitty, director of homelessness services for the City.

We talk to Careers Eductation Empowerment Centre for Young Black Professionals Executive Director Kofi Hope, one of the 2017 Jane Jacobs Prize recipients.

And we have our full conversation with Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark, who tells us about the challenges of urbanism in a mid-sized Saskatchewan city.

