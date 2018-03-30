PODCAST: Spacing Radio 022, Visioning

In this episode, we talk about imaging what we want our city to be.

We speak to Jason Thorne, general manager of planning and economic development for the City of Hamilton, about a proposed plan for development, as well as recent anxiety about gentrification and affordability.

We speak to Graham Haines, research manager at Ryerson University’s City Building Institute, about a new report called “Getting Intense,” which offers strategy for intensification and development in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

And we speak with Myseum of Toronto Executive Director Karen Carter about the push for a Toronto museum inside Old City Hall.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.