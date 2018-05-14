EVENT: Come to the new Spacing issue and book launch party!

WHAT: Spacing Spring issue release party / “25 Toronto Transit Secrets” book launch

WHEN: Wednesday, May 23, 2018 / 7:30pm-10:30pm

WHERE: Spacing Store / 401 Richmond W., 1 block south & east of Spadina & Queen W.

COST: event is free / mag: $5 / book: $10

RSVP: For Facebook users, let us know if you’re coming

Come out for some evening drinks to celebrate the release of our newest issue (Spring 2018 focused on Toronto at night) and the launch of our newest book 25 Toronto Transit Secrets.

We’re hosting the event at 401 Richmond West at our shop space and at Darkhorse Espresso located beside us. The Spacing Store will be open late for shopping with everything at a 10% discount (from 7pm-11pm).

IN THE NEW ISSUE

In the cover section of our Spring 2018 issue, our contributors set out to document the unique aspects of urban life that have turned Toronto into a 24-hour city. We explore the culture of ordering “cold tea” (places that serve booze after last call), why Toronto needs a “night mayor” like other international cities, how local sex workers are trying to combat violence, and where to look in the night sky to find the Toronto Asteroid.

IN THE BOOK

Ask any Torontonian and they will tell you about their love-hate relationship with the city’s public transit system. But lurking behind the stories of no-show streetcars and subways stuck in tunnels are little known secrets and tales: a never-used LRT platform built into a subway station’s bus bay, a bullet-proof streetcar loaded with cash toiling through the streets, and a beaver who dispensed safety tips to children. Discover the legends of Toronto’s public transit in our new book, 25 Toronto Transit Secrets. Available on our web site for purchase or in the Spacing Store.