In this episode, we speak with Cycle Toronto’s Liz Sutherland for a Vision Zero update, and what the new Ontario government means to cycling infrastructure in municipalities across the province.

And architect Brian Kucharski gives us a tour a of a laneway house on Croft Street, and what recent approved guidelines for laneways mean to density in Toronto.

Finally, former parking enforcement officer Kyle Ashley is taking his love of cycling to city hall, challenging incumbent Jaye Robinson who chairs the public works committee. At least we think so? Doug Ford’s proposal to cut Toronto wards from 47 to 25 may change all that, and we talk about that too!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.