Come to our election viewing / release party on Monday!

WHAT: 2018 Election viewing party / Spacing Fall 2018 release party

WHEN: Monday, October 22 7pm-11pm

WHERE: Pauper’s Pub, 539 Bloor St W, just east of Bathurst

RSVP: Let us know on Facebook if you’re coming

COST: Free!

The municipal election day is coming and you’re all invited to watch the results pour in with fellow city-builders and urbanist nerds and debate what’s next for our fair city. Come shed a tear in your beer or celebrate the victory of your chosen candidate.

The viewing party also doubles as the release party of Spacing’s fall 2018 issue. The special edition of the magazine outlines what the next city council — no matter which candidates are elected mayor or city councillor — need to do to fix how City Hall works. The issue is $5 at the door.