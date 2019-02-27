EVENT: Right to Walk TO

Spacing is pleased to co-sponsor “Right to Walk TO: Justice, equity, and the Toronto walking experience,” a panel discussion organized by Walk Toronto that explores walking – the love of it, our need for it, and its meaning – through a justice and equity lens. This event is a love letter to walking, as well as a critical look at the walking experience our city creates, from different perspectives.

The speaker panel consists of:

The format is brief presentations by the speakers followed by a moderated panel discussion and Q&A from the audience. We are delighted to have engaged as our moderator Zahra Ebrahim, Urbanist, Professor, and Human-centred Designer.

Event details:

Tue, 26 March 2019
7:00 PM – 9:00
Innis Town Hall
Innis College, University of Toronto
2 Sussex Avenue, Toronto
View Map

See the Eventbrite page for more information and to register. The event is free but registration is required.

The event is co-sponsored by the University of Toronto Urban Studies Program, University of Toronto School of Cities, and public space workshop.

 

