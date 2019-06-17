Our new issue launches at Laneway Block Party

WHAT: Issue 50 release party / Laneway Block Party

WHEN: Saturday, June 22 4pm-10pm

WHERE: Foxley Place, at Ossington Ave. and Foxley St.

COST: Free! New issue $5

The cover feature of Spacing’s 50th issue is about laneways. In a city where every inch of street space is contested and every building is closely assessed, Toronto’s laneways have remained an oasis of laid-back neglect and ragged randomness. Come celebrate this new issue at our launch — which just also happens to be a part of the Laneway Block Party!

The Laneway Project’s 2019 Laneway Block Party is fast approaching – and in a new location this year! From 4pm to 10 pm on Saturday, June 22, Here Comes the Sun will transform Foxley Place, at Ossington Ave and Foxley St, into a vibrant destination complete with live street art, DJs, dance, food, fashion, games, two cash bars with beer from Bellwoods Brewery and wine from Charles Smith Wine, the launch of Spacing’s Spring-Summer 2019 Issue – and laneway lovers from around Toronto.

WHAT TO FIND IN THIS NEW ISSUE:

In our feature section, Nithya Vijayakumar explains the steps to building a laneway house, Elle Côté looks at how to green a laneway, Mike Canzi explores bikes and alleys, and Laneway Project founder Michelle Senayah shares her insights in a Q+A. Plus, ERA architects gives a primer on coach houses, and Glyn Bowerman guides you through how to get your laneway a real name.