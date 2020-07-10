SPACING’S NEW BOOK: Remnants of Mid-Century Toronto

WHAT: Remnants of Mid-Century Toronto, photos by Vik Pahwa, edited by Matthew Blackett

COST: $25 / use midcenturylove during checkout for $5 off

BUY: Purchase for pickup or delivery at the Spacing Store

Spacing is happy to announce the release of Remnants of Mid-Century Toronto, a collection of photos by Vik Pahwa documenting the sometimes beautiful, sometimes neglected collection of mid-century structures that still stand today, dotting Toronto’s urban landscape.

In this unique book edited by Spacing’s creative director Matthew Blackett, readers are not taken on a journey of “best of mid-century architecture.” Instead, the book focuses on the buildings that we see in our everyday activities that often blend into the background of collective memories of the city. These buildings were built with the ethos of a different generation — seeing them in a contemporary setting allows us to reflect on the legacy of what we’ve inherited as a city. The book is dotted with short essays and features that uncover peculiar facts and stories about the buildings that have come to symbolize the greatest period of growth in Toronto’s history.

Vik Pahwa is a Toronto-based architectural photographer and documentarian with a deep knowledge of the city. This journey has resulted in a large archive of city images and a daily photography blog that started in 2011. Specializing in capturing historical and mid-century modern architecture — as well as documenting urban transition — Vik’s work combines an inquisitive and unique perspective with a strong emphasis on lines and geometry. Vik is a long-time contributor to Spacing.

Remnants of Mid-Century Toronto, is the 8th book published by Spacing since 2016. Find out more about our publications at Spacing.ca/Books

PLEASE NOTE: Due to the 2020 pandemic, we do not have a book launch event planned. We hope to deliver a few photography walks with Vik Pahwa in the fall, if possible.

BUY THE BOOK AT THE SPACING STORE

In-store pick-up or mail delivery options available