In this episode, we look at the housing and homelessness crisis that has escalated into a full-blown disaster during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dania Majid, staff lawyer with Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, tells us about people fighting to keep their homes, and the push for an eviction moratorium.

And street nurse Cathy Crowe, and harm reduction worker Zoë Dodd, give us some insight into the challenges Toronto’s homeless population continues to experience, the uncertain future of tent encampments, and how the City’s response is felt on the ground.

