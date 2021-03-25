PODCAST: Spacing Radio 054, Packaged Toronto

To celebrate Spacing‘s latest book, Packaged Toronto: a collection of the city’s historic design, we go deep into the history of early, industrial Toronto, and the graphic design of the era.

Spacing Publisher and Creative Director Matthew Blackett talks about the inspiration for book he co-authored, and his experience putting it together.

Recently retired Chief Curator for Toronto History Museums Wayne Reeves, another Packaged co-author, talks about the special collection of Toronto artifacts the book is about, and the story they tell about the city from the mid-19th century to the end of the Second World War.

And brand consultant and Publisher of the Canadian Design Resource Todd Falkowsky talks about the history of graphic design in Canada, and the identity that emerged from it.

