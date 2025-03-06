Can I move around and get close to the art?

As part of a set of four posts with Spacing, Artmap.ca / AccessArt is sharing sixteen short videos that feature some of our favourite public art pieces. The creators describe their videos as a reflection of their love of public art and desire for more people to enjoy it.

Set 2 of 4 of the Artmap videos focuses on mobility and the five metres of public space around the art. In summary: ensuring better, safer pathways and surfaces for people using mobility devices and pedestrians in general. One relatively common mistake in designing public art is cane detectability, i.e. avoiding overhangs and dramatic protrusions into the path of travel. For more on this common issue check out one of the videos: TVO’s The Agenda from 2019 that helped inspire this effort (at 5:01).

Further interest can be found in improving accessibility for interactive art that requires close proximity to fully enjoy. Here are videos that explore pathways and surfaces, and mobility access features.

Spacious Path (1:54 mins, CC)

Level Ground (1:54 mins, CC)

Paved Path (1:45 mins, CC)

Needed Ramp (2:49 mins CC)

Cane Detectable (2.56 mins. CC)

