What do I think?

As part of a set of four posts with Spacing, Artmap.ca / AccessArt is sharing 16 short videos that feature some of our favourite public art pieces. The creators describe their videos as a reflection of their love of public art and desire for more people to enjoy it.

This set of access feature videos focuses on interpretation aids. Good signage allows more points of entry into enjoying or experiencing the artwork. Highlights of the set include a basic tutorial on creating visual descriptions for others, using the Berczy Park Dog Fountain by Claude Cormier as an example.

Next time you are visiting a piece of art, try the exercise of making a visual description yourself. Although originally for blind and low-vision individuals, the deliberative-describing process often helps to unfold new layers of meaning for both the describer and listener. This is especially true when considering material choices and the artist’s possible intentions. A simplified or stepped describing process of surroundings, shapes, mass, colour and interesting details can also strip away feelings of pretension around art interpretation and replace it with space for more intimate connection between audience members.

Regarding signage in general: we are not sure if it is a better art experience to look at the label or the art first, but knowing the title, artist’s name and time of creation can add additional layers of meaning and provide insight into context and the process used to create. It might also provide clues to what a site-specific piece of public art might be responding to. Specific access features here also include large text / high contrast, audio guides, and tactile signage design.

As promised in part 1, a small list of sources and standards has also been included below. Many of these were used to create the research framework that underpins the videos. If you have ideas for other multisensory access features, critiques, or are interested in meetings, please click to the form artmap.ca has created for Spacing readers, and enjoy the videos – we hope they are useful to you.

Visual Description (4:50 mins. CC)

Large Text Signage (2:16 mins. CC)

Tactile Signage (2:37 mins. CC)

Audio Guide (2:02 mins. CC)

Learn More: Select Sources, Standards and Guidelines

Credits: Video Editor: Justin Peterson, Producers: Lorna Craig and Devon Ostrom. Voice over: Gloria Bernal Actors: Anika Abdullah, Victoria Vickers, Ingrid Palmer, Lorna Craig, Adam Cohoon. Thanks to the Canada Council for the Arts.

