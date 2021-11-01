In this episode, we follow up on the municipal elections in Edmonton and Calgary, with a bit of a rant about rooming houses.

Then, we talk to journalist and Spacing contributing editor Perry King about his new book Rebound: sports, community, and the inclusive city.

Finally, as a preview of our upcoming “Growing” issue of the magazine, we talk to Sundance Harvest farm director Cheyenne Sundance about urban farming, empowering marginalized and BIPOC communities, and food justice.

