Urban designers and placemakers often struggle to create cities that work for everyone, including youth. But the youth themselves are often left out of planning and engagement, or aren’t being invited to participate in a way they feel comfortable with or excited about.

How do we engage youth in building their cities? Federico Palacios is a graduate student at X University’s (formally Ryerson) School of Urban and Regional Planning. He has developed the Cities for Youth Toolkit: a resource for people to better engage youth in city building.

To help establish the importance of youth engagement and participation, Federico speaks to Gladki Planning Associates planner Lindsay Toth, Urban Minds‘ outreach coordinator Enosh Chen, and Carizon Family and Community Services youth engagement in systems lead Joana Lincho.

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, or SoundCloud, or follow our RSS feed.