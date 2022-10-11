As Toronto gets ready to vote, we are bringing you regular panel discussions with journalists and experts who will break down the candidates, platforms, and issues that will shape our city for the next four years.

In this episode, it’s a classic transit panel with Matt Elliott (Toronto Star columnist and City Hall Watcher proprietor) and Tricia Wood (York University urban geography professor and Spacing urban affairs columnist). We talk about lessons we did (and didn’t) learn from the pandemic, the need to restore TTC service levels and ridership, and we walk you some of the campaign promises made so far.

