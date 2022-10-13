ELECTION NIGHT PARTY! Come watch the results with Spacing

WHAT: Spacing’s Election Night Watch Party!

WHEN: Monday, Oct. 24, 6pm-10pm

WHERE: Pauper’s Pub, 539 Bloor St. W., 1 block east of Bathurst St.

COST: Free! (plus free copy of magazine & giveaways)

LINK: RSVP on Facebook if you wish

Come join fellow Spacing readers at Pauper’s Pub for a casual Election Night Party where we will watch the results pour in over the course of the night. Drown your sorrows in beer and fried food and chat politics with friends and other urbanists. We will have a few activities and giveaways during the election.