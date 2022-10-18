2022 Toronto Heritage Award winners

The Book Award was presented to:

Indigenous Toronto: Stories That Carry This Place, an anthology examining both our deep foundation of Indigenous history and the contrasting narratives of Indigenous cultural continuity and settler colonialism that have defined Toronto.

Editors: Denise Bolduc, Mnawaate Gordon-Corbiere, Rebeka Tabobondung and Brian Wright-McLeod

Publisher: Coach House Books

The Public History Award was presented to:

Derailed: The History of Black Railway Porters in Canada, a digital exhibition by Myseum of Toronto featuring the lived experiences of Black railway porters through the use of rich multimedia.

The People’s Choice Award was presented to:

Missisakis: On the Indigenous History of the Tkaronto Islands, a short film by the Bawaadan Collective exploring the history and significance of the Toronto Islands from the point of view of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. This award includes a $1,000 prize.

The Heritage Planning & Architecture Award was present to:

The Oculus, 85 Stephen Drive, for revitalizing a Space Age architectural gem, first opened as a park shelter and washroom, and now restored as a unique outdoor space for public programming.

This award recognizes the successful application of appropriate conservation and planning principles.

Owner: City of Toronto: Parks, Forestry and Recreation and Heritage Planning

Project Leads: Giaimo Architects and the Architectural Conservancy of Ontario: Toronto Branch

The Crafts and Trades Award was presented to:

Massey Hall, 178 Victoria Street, for its multi-year project to modernize the iconic heritage building that both honours its 127-year history while also providing the city with a state-of-the-art performance venue. This award recognizes the use of construction techniques and materials that are compatible to the building’s original architectural qualities.

Owner: The Corporation of Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall

Architects: KPMB Architects and GBCA Architects

Restoration & Conservation: Eve Guinan Design Restoration, Vitreous Glassworks, Iconoplast Designs Inc., CAHP and Historic Plaster Conservation Services

Heritage Contractor: Clifford Restoration Ltd.

The Adaptive Reuse Award was presented to:

Waterworks, 505 Richmond Street West, for transforming an Art Deco industrial complex into a mixed use condominium development that features a new YMCA and a European-style food hall.

This award recognizes projects that meet current needs while maintaining the integrity of the original design vision.

Owner: Woodcliffe MOD Developments (St. Andrew’s) Inc.

Architects: ERA Architects and Diamond Schmitt Architects

Heritage Contractor: Clifford Restoration Ltd

At the ceremony, the Heritage Toronto Board also presented the Volunteer Service Award to Kate Marshall for her dedicated support and leadership of the charity’s work over the past 16 years, and her current efforts to foster change in the lives of low-income people and those experiencing homelessness across Toronto.