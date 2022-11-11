EVENT: “Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto” book launch at the Spacing Store

WHAT: Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto book launch

WHERE: Spacing Store, 401 Richmond St. W.

WHEN: Thursday, November 24th at 6:30pm

Join Dr. Brian Doucet, author of Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto and Canada Research Chair in Urban Change and Social Inclusion, for a discussion about Toronto’s transit evolution with Spacing editor John Lorinc.

Streetcars and the Shifting Geographies of Toronto studies the city’s urban transformations through an analysis of photographs taken by streetcar enthusiasts, beginning in the 1960s. These photographers did not intend to record the urban form, function, or social geographies of Toronto; they were “accidental archivists” whose main goal was to photograph the streetcars themselves. But today, their images render visible the ordinary, day-to-day life in the city in a way that no others did. These historic photographs show a Toronto before gentrification, globalization, and deindustrialization. Each image has been re-photographed to provide fresh insights into a city that is in a constant state of flux.

With gorgeous illustrations, this unique book offers an understanding of how Toronto has changed, and the reasons behind these urban shifts. The visual exploration of historic and contemporary images from different parts of the city helps to explain how the major forces shaping the city affect its form, functions, neighbourhoods, and public spaces.