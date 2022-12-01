We’ve had some time to make sense of the Toronto election, and what it might mean for the next four years in this city. Is there a silver lining to be found? Is Toronto due for another urbanist renaissance? We talk to Spacing co-founder and Star columnist Shawn Micallef.

And we talk to the co-editor of the new book “The Signs that Define Toronto” Kurt Kraler about how the project came together, and what signs mean to the look, feel, and culture of a city.

