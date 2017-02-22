Release: Full-Tea and History of early Farmers in BC at London Heritage Farm

With Canada celebrating its 150th birthday this year, heritage sites are an resourceful way to discover and revive the history of early settlement life in Canada. London Heritage Farm is a historical site facing the Fraser River in Steveston, Richmond. It is run by the London Heritage Society, whose ongoing work proves that BC’s physical history is inherently sustainable.

The 1.6-hectare-site showcases life of early farmers from the 1880s to the late 1920s. Open to the public, visitors can stroll along the colourful heritage garden, the fragrant memorial rose garden and learn about turn-of-the-century farming tool and equipment displayed on the west lawn. The south lawn that features a gazebo is a popular venue for weddings and picnics.

At the core of the site is the former farmhouse that was built by the London Family, who moved from Ontario to Richmond in the late 1870s. They built the two-storey, unpretentious and functional farmhouse in the 1880s, which was a reflection of the rural agricultural life of farmers in British Columbia.

For almost a century the building changed purposes and ownerships, until the City of Richmond bought the then deteriorated building in 1978 and restored the building. Its status is protected under the Heritage Conservation Act.

Recently, the former farmhouse has been turned into a museum and enables visitors to travel back in time and experience turn-of-the-century life of farmers’ families. Inside the Museum, the Victorian-themed tearoom invites visitors to enjoy full tea that includes the custom blend London Lady tea, homemade pastries and delicious scones. The kitchen recently underwent a major renovation as part of the City of Richmond’s approval of Capital Funding for the site’s repair and upgrade.

London Heritage Farm is a unique place, where the history of BC’s early settlers is preserved and a sense of connectedness is brought to the community in the twenty-first century.

Visit and discover exciting details about BC’s History and indulge in the refined custom of Victorian-themed afternoon tea.

***

For more information, visit the London Heritage Farm website.