This video shows LiDAR data for a portion of a study area in central Dublin. The initial 18 seconds demonstrates standard density LiDAR scanning, while the remainder of the video shows the radically improved 335pt/m2 LiDAR data collected by Prof. Debra Laefer’s Urban Modelling Group at University College Dublin.

This work was sponsored by European Union Grant ERC StG 2012-307836-RETURN.