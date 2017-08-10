Video Vancouver: Stand up for Public Space

Via UN-Habitat:
In this lecture, Luisa Bravo, president of City Space Architecture, advocates for that public space in cities is a common good, meant to be open, inclusive and democratic — a right for everybody.
The lecture addresses the following issues:
- top-down approach vs bottom-up practices in the contemporary age
- architecture/architects and urban design/designers as open-minded tools/actors
- the relevance of public space in the urban discourse
- the players involved in the public space process
- lessons learned and what we still need to know/do
- what everyone can do everyday for public space