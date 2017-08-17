EVENT: Heritage Vancouver Top 10 Tour & Talk – Chinatown, Aug 26th

Heritage Vancouver Top 10 Tour + Talk – Chinatown: Historic Urban Landscapes

DATE: August 26th 2:00PM-4:00PM

LOCATIONS: Chinese Cultural Centre Courtyard – 555 Columbia Street, Vancouver BC

Chinatown is an important neighbourhood that reflects Vancouver’s history and heritage through continual interactions between culture and place in day-to-day life. It is a unique historic urban landscape that is increasingly at risk of losing its unique area character and special cultural / social life.

We have included Chinatown on our annual Watch List for the past two years and the National Trust for Canada Top 10 Endangered Places in 2016. This tour will examine some of the background of the planning in Chinatown including the Chinatown Vision, the need for a new perspective for Chinatown planning, what is a Historic Urban Landscape and how it relates to a new perspective. Additionally, we will learn about the BC Artscape Sun Wah project and what type of work is being done there to try to capture the neighbourhood values that are important in Chinatown. Finally, we will learn about intangible cultural heritage in Chinatown, an important component of a Historic Urban Landscape, and experience some examples of that at the Keefer Triangle.

The tour will begin in the courtyard at the Chinese Cultural Centre. Please bring comfortable shoes and be prepared for rain.

