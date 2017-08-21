EVENT: VPSN Backyard BBQ Laneway Living Room, Sat. August 26th

Laneway Living Room: Backyard BBQ

DATE: Saturday, August 26th, 2017

TIME: 12pm – 9pm

LOCATION: 401 West Cordova (Laneway between Cordova and Cambie – enter off Cordova)

Backyard BBQ is the Vancouver Public Space Network’s second Laneway Living Room activation for summer 2017. This tactical urbanism project is designed to highlight the potential of Vancouver’s unloved and underutilized laneways by quickly and cheaply transforming them into people-friendly public spaces. We invite you to come to our Backyard BBQ!

Laneways take up a significant amount of land in Vancouver, and yet only a handful of these spaces are welcoming for people. Recently, the City has taken an interest in turning laneways into places for people, most notably with Alley Oop, a richly coloured lane off Granville Street. But with hundreds of kilometers of laneways in Vancouver alone, much more can be done.

This summer the Vancouver Public Space Network, with a grant from VIVA Vancouver is transforming two laneways (for one day each) into fun and friendly spaces using upcycled furniture, flea market finds, and pallets. After having hosted an outrageously successful event in East Van, Gastown is the second neighbourhood up! Join us for a casual Backyard BBQ – a laneway activation taking place in the diagonal alleyway connecting Cambie and Cordova Streets on Saturday, August 26th. This activation will use some creatively upcycled materials to turn an urban space into the suburban dream. Think grilled food, lawn games, music, and maybe even a rogue pink flamingo.

***