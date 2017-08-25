Via City of Vancouver:

Residents invited to become Arbutus Champions as part of four-day ‘Design Jam’

Vancouver residents are invited to apply for one of 100 Arbutus Champion spots in the Arbutus Greenway ‘Design Jam’, a four-day collaborative workshop where participants will work together to develop a draft design for the future Arbutus Greenway.

“The Arbutus Greenway is a profound boost to Vancouver’s public space and green transportation networks—the Design Jam is a historic opportunity to shape how people use this space,” says Mayor Gregor Robertson.

“I encourage creative Vancouverites to join the workshop and unleash their big ideas as we take this extraordinary stretch of public land to the next level.”

The Arbutus Greenway Design Jam is the next step in a multi-phased engagement process to plan the future Arbutus Greenway. The objective of the Design Jam is to get detailed public input into all aspects of the design of the greenway, with the ultimate goal of designing a vibrant public space for walking, cycling, public transportation e.g. streetcar, public art, community space, and more. This innovative engagement will take place over two weekends in October.

We encourage residents of all ages and from across Vancouver to apply for the Design Jam. Participants will be randomly selected for the 100 available spots by location, age, and gender to ensure representation across the city.

There is no experience required to be an Arbutus Champion, but applicants must be available for all four days of the Design Jam, and need to have a passion for the Arbutus Greenway and public space in general. The agenda for the workshop is:

Oct 20, 5pm – 9pm: Set the Stage and Introductions

Oct 27, 5pm – 9pm: Deep Dive into the Arbutus Greenway

Oct 28, 9am – 5pm: Deeper Dive and Start to Bring it all Together

Oct 29, 9am – 5pm: Bring it all Together

For those unable to participate in the Design Jam, the City will also be hosting open houses and an online survey to provide additional opportunities for public input.

Sign up for the Design Jam online or by phone at 604-873-7470.