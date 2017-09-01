EVENT: Masters of West Coast Modernism, Sept. 12

MASTERS OF WEST COAST MODERNISM

A Celebration and Reception

Tues, Sept 12, 2017 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm

West Vancouver Museum

680 17th Street, West Vancouver, BC

Open to the public. Admission is by donation.

Reception from 6-8pm. Special remarks at 7pm.



Please join us and other members of the Vancouver design community to celebrate the work and legacy of outstanding west coast modern masters.

On September 12th, the West Coast Modern League launches the first in a series of receptions celebrating the work and enduring legacy of outstanding west coast modern masters. Our inaugural event, offered in collaboration with the West Vancouver Museum, will celebrate the creative contributions of Barry Downs, Zoltan Kiss, Blair Macdonald, Geoffrey Massey, and Arthur Müdry, and their pivotal roles in the shaping and evolution of the west coast modern design ethos.

Resting on the ideals that architecture is rooted in its place by form and materiality, responsive to its climate and other natural forces, and enriched by the integration of artistic influences, west coast modernism is a design movement that has shaped, and continues to inform, the architectural identity and lifestyle of Canada’s west coast. This unique, regional and vernacular approach to modernism is widely recognized and attributed to built works throughout Greater Vancouver and the southern coastal areas of British Columbia, beginning with the 1941 B.C. Binning House – a National Historic Site of Canada. Forming part of this rich design history, our five special guests have had an indelible impact on our built environment, each offering unique values and artistic inspiration in their architectural practice.

Joined by these west coast modern masters, this special reception will feature a presentation of their architectural works, along with mementos, artefacts and artistic works of personal and continued significance to their design process.

***

For more information, please visit www.westcoastmodern.org.