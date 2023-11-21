Event: reGENERATE Ideas Challenge – City of New Westminster

The City of New Westminster is launching the reGENERATE Ideas Challenge to seek bold ideas for reimagining the residential neighbourhood around 22nd Street SkyTrain station, a busy regional rapid transit station, in order to accommodate diverse housing and increase services and community amenities. The City is looking for both proven or cutting-edge approaches to designing for climate change mitigation and adaptation in a growing municipality. Cash prizes of up to $5,000 will be awarded to the top ideas.

“New Westminster residents, like everyone, are feeling the impacts of the climate crisis, which is why the reGENERATE Ideas Challenge is an exciting opportunity to surface new ideas from a wide pool of innovative thinkers on how a climate-friendly neighbourhood design could look at this location,” said Mayor Patrick Johnstone.

Individuals and groups are invited to submit their ideas in the form of visuals with a written description. The deadline to register is January 15, 2024 at 5:00pm PST; the submission deadline is January 31, 2024 at 5:00pm PST. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top comprehensive idea, best local community idea, top youth submission, community’s choice, and notable compelling ideas.

The City encourages participation from diverse voices; entry is open to everyone, including community members, students, urban development and design professionals, climate thought leaders, and others. By exploring ideas from near and far, the City hopes to discover creative approaches to address the urgent challenges of climate change, housing affordability, social inequity, and reconciling with the harmful impacts of colonialism.

For more information about the reGENERATE Ideas Challenge, visit newwestcity.ca/regenerate and refer to the Challenge Brief for submission specifics.

New Westminster is located in the center of Metro Vancouver, on the shore of the working Fraser River. The neighbourhood surrounding the 22nd Street SkyTrain station, on the rapid transit Expo Line, has long been recognized by the City as an area with the potential to be more vibrant, sustainable, and inclusive. In alignment with City Council’s strategic priorities, future development in this neighbourhood would leverage the existing transit infrastructure, diversify housing and service options, and incorporate climate-friendly features.