Video Vancouver: Meditation Park

Via The Tyee:

An East Van Family Story in ‘Meditation Park’

It’s a movie filmed in Vancouver that actually takes place in Vancouver!

Meet an East Van family in director Mina Shum’s Meditation Park. Not long after Maria’s family-oriented husband turns 65, she discovers a thong in her husband’s pocket. Normally a homebody, she leaves her domestic life to do some sleuthing, and her world opens up as she discovers East Van’s vibrant communities.

The film is filled with local touches, like homeowners trying to milk the parking spaces on their street for profit during PNE season.

Meditation Park is part of the Vancouver International Film Festival this year. There are showings on Sept. 28, 30 and Oct. 11. More info here.