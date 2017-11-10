Warren Gill Lecture Series: What is happening to my neighbourhood? December 1, 2017

Major global, national, and regional forces, in the context of growing economic inequality, are restructuring metropolitan areas, creating a new socio-spatial order with more rigid divisions and greater inequality. Dr. David Hulchanski identifies these trends and discusses the processes that account for them: changes in the labour market, the housing market, social spending and taxes, and the failure to seriously address housing and employment discrimination. These processes play out differently in metropolitan areas based on regional and local factors. The challenge is to better understand, and in turn effectively challenge, the specific processes creating these divides within individual metropolitan areas.



About the Speaker

David Hulchanski is a professor of housing and community development at the University of Toronto, where he holds the Chow Yei Ching Chair in Housing. He holds a PhD in urban planning, and his research and teaching focus on housing, neighbourhoods and community development. In the 1980s he was a professor of community planning at the University of British Columbia and director of the UBC Centre for Human Settlements. He was the director of the University of Toronto’s Centre for Urban and Community Studies from 2000 to 2008.

He is currently the principal investigator of the Neighbourhood Change Research Partnership, focused on neighbourhoods and socio-spatial change in Canadian metropolitan areas with international comparisons. See neighbourhoodchange.ca

About the Warren Gill Annual Lecture Series



Warren Gill was passionately engaged in the cities and neighbourhoods in which he lived and worked. As a member of the senior administration at SFU, he was instrumental in the development of its downtown campus; as an urban geography professor, he inspired many students. Never satisfied with the status quo, Warren worked constantly to make life in the city more interesting and more inclusive. The intent of this lecture series in his honour is to continue his questioning, raise new ideas and invoke new ways of thinking about life in the urban context.