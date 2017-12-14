Via City of Vancouver:

What’s your vision for public space in Downtown Vancouver?

Over the summer, the City of Vancouver launched Places for People Downtown with the aim of creating a strategy to shape and deliver vibrant public spaces in Downtown Vancouver.

In addition to a public engagement campaign which ran over the summer, the City of Vancouver also partnered with Gehl in September to conduct Vancouver’s most comprehensive public space and public life study with the support of over 250 volunteers.

Places for People Downtown will continue in 2018 with a follow-up winter public space and public life study and a series of engagement events and activities.

#PlacesforPeopleVan