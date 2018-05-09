Release: BC Book Prizes 2018 Winners Announced



The West Coast Book Prize Society is pleased to announce the names of the winners of the 34th Annual BC Book Prizes.

Ethel Wilson Fiction Prize awarded to the author of the best work of fiction:

David Chariandy, Brother (McClelland & Stewart)

Roderick Haig-Brown Regional Prize to recognize the author(s) of the book that contributes most to the enjoyment and understanding of British Columbia:

Kotaro Hayashi, Fumio “Frank” Kanno, Henry Tanaka, and Jim Tanaka (editors), Changing Tides: Vanishing Voices of Nikkei Fishermen and Their Families (Nikkei National Museum & Cultural Centre)

Hubert Evans Non-Fiction Prize awarded to the author(s) of the best original non-fiction literary work:

Arthur Manuel and Grand Chief Ronald Derrickson, The Reconciliation Manifesto: Recovering the Land, Rebuilding the Economy (James Lorimer and Company Ltd., Publishers)

Dorothy Livesay Poetry Prize awarded to the author of the best work of poetry:

Mercedes Eng, Prison Industrial Complex Explodes (Talonbooks)

Christie Harris Illustrated Children’s Literature Prize presented to the best illustrated book written for children:

Faith Erin Hicks, The Nameless City: The Stone Heart (First Second)

Sheila A. Egoff Children’s Literature Prize awarded to the best non-illustrated book written for children:

G. S. Prendergast, Zero Repeat Forever (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)

Bill Duthie Booksellers’ Choice Award presented to the originating publisher and author(s) of the best book in terms of public appeal, initiative, design, production, and content:

Pat Carney, On Island: Life Among the Coast Dwellers (TouchWood Editions)

A total of $14,000 is awarded to winners with each prize providing $2,000. This year’s BC Book Prizes Gala, emceed by author Billeh Nickerson, took place at the Pinnacle Hotel Harbourfront in Vancouver on May 4, 2018.

The BC Book Prizes were established in 1985 to celebrate the achievements of British Columbia writers and publishers. The prizes are administered and awarded by a non-profit society that represents all facets of the publishing and writing community. The West Coast Book Prize Society congratulates all of the winners!

For more information visit www.bcbookprizes.ca.

