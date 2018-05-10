Video Vancouver: Burrard Bridge Rehabilitation Project

Via the City of Vancouver:

Following its 80th year, Burrard Bridge underwent safety and structural repairs beginning with the replacement of 27 bearings and 19 expansion joints in the first half of 2014. Two years later, the City began a larger-scale rehabilitation of the bridge with work also focused on improving connections for people walking, cycling, and driving.

As the city’s second highest collision location, the Burrard and Pacific Street intersection has also undergone safety and reliability enhancements. The north end of the bridge has been widened to improve connections for people driving through dedicated right-turn lanes at Pacific Street.

Careful planning also went into preserving the unique significance of this Vancouver landmark in cooperation with the city’s heritage community, representatives from the film and television industry, and the city’s health partners.

Learn more.