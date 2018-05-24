EVENT: Heritage Vancouver 2018 Top10 Watch List – Bus Tour, June 9th

2018 Top10 Watch List – Bus Tour

DATE: Sat, 9 June 2018

TIME: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

LOCATION: Meet outside the Museum of Vancouver (1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver)

ADMISSION: $30 – $65. Register at Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/2018-top10-endangered-sites-bus-tour-tickets-45865352504

Climb aboard a Transit Museum Society (TRAMS) historic bus for an exclusive guided tour of Heritage Vancouver’s Top10 sites for 2018!

Since 2001, Heritage Vancouver has published this well-regarded list annually on sites facing threats, challenges, or a need for awareness and understanding. It details in depth those issues in addition to the significance of, and our position on these heritage resources and is the product of countless hours of work by dedicated volunteers and staff.

Our 2018 Top10 Watch List:

1. Heather Street Lands and Fairmont Academy

2. Chinatown

3. Gastown

4. Schools: David Lloyd George Elementary

5. Neighbourhood Businesses: the end of mom and pop stores?

6. False Creek Flats Industrial Heritage

7. Sinclair Centre

8. Britannia Community Centre

9. Takehara/Yada Apartments

10. UBC War Memorial Gym

You’ll see and hear first hand, these Top10 sites and their associated issues while riding along on a historic bus around town!



***

