EVENT: Courtyard Garden for Health and Happiness, Aug. 30th

DATE: Thu, 30 August 2018

TIME: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM PDT

LOCATION: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver, BC V6B 5K2

ADMISSION: Free. Please register on Eventbrite.

Would you like to know how the design of courtyard gardens can positively affect our mental and physical well-being ?

Join Dr. Donia Zhang’s talk, entitled “Courtyard Garden for Health and Happiness” where she will present her research findings on the impact of courtyard houses in Chinese and North American cities on health and social inclusion.

Guests will also have the chance to ask Dr. Zhang about improvement ideas for Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Memorial Courtyard infront of the park.

This free talk is presented to you by the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

