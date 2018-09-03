Event: Vancouver Small Housing Summit, Nov. 17th

Our housing crisis demands a paradigm shift. Citizens face the runaway cost to enter home- ownership. Population growth strains public infrastructure, at the same time, deepening our environmental issues. All the while, regulatory systems produce the same traditional housing options that seem to widen the divide. Could small housing be a solution to these challenges?

On November 17th 2018, the Small Housing Summit (SHS) comes to the City of Vancouver! A one-day conference (and evening networking event), it will explore small housing and its role in densifying our single-family neighbourhoods, as well as the steps necessary to innovate and accelerate in ll across the province. The Summit is the first of its kind in Canada. Join us!

Presented by Small Housing BC (SHBC), in partnership with the City of Maple Ridge, City of Nelson, UBC Sauder School of Business Real Estate Division, BC Tiny House Collective and Greater Vancouver Home Builders Association — the Summit will convene the right people at the right time to have the right conversation—highlighting the opportunities and challenges around smaller forms and ways to collaborate to accelerate the development of this varied typology. The objectives of the summit are:

To convene and facilitate dialogue among participants, To identify practical ways to regulate, incentivize, design, construct and nance smaller housing forms, To showcase leading thinkers and research on small housing, and To catalyze government and industry interventions/interactions that can accelerate the uptake of infill in BC.

We are expecting 150 registrants from across the province and sectors, including design, construction (industry), city planning, housing, real estate, nance, research, housing advocacy, First Nations, non-pro ts and government.

The Summit will inspire new ways of thinking about housing and practical steps to transform where we live and work. Participants will learn about small housing typologies, regulatory and pro- grammatic levers, nancing options, and best practices in design through interactive sessions and case study inquiries. The event will Small Housing BC de nes “small housing” as units 200 to 1500 square feet, or just enough space to live, such as laneway houses, micro suites, and cottage neighbourhoods. be livestreamed (and videotaped) to encourage smaller and more remote municipalities to participate; the Summit is also offering 30 cities a stipend to cover a portion of their travel and accommodation costs to ensure BC-wide representation.

SHS will be promoted through our partners’ online channels and memberships, the SHBC website and its large network, media sponsors and our marketing efforts to cities, industry and housing professionals in the Lower Mainland. Collectively, the event’s reach is over 50,000 followers. We look forward to seeing you in the fall!

This project is made possible with funding from the Real Estate Foundation of BC. For more information on the Summit or SHBC, please visit the SHS website or contact Anastasia Koutalianos at anastasia@smallhousingbc.org.