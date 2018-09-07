Event: CCPA-BC Rosenbluth lecture 2018 – Mark Jacobson, Oct. 25th

Thursday, October 25 and this year features Stanford’s Mark Jacobson—7pm-9pm at the CCPA-BC’s annual Rosenbluth lecture isand this year features Stanford’s Mark Jacobson—7pm-9pm at the SFU Segal Graduate School of Business , 500 Granville Street. Many have heard of Mark’s amazing research on getting to 100% renewables, and The Solutions Project . His presence in Vancouver comes at a time when the BC government needs a strong push to implement bold new climate policies. There is a nominal charge for tickets, space is limited. Visit our website , for more information on the event.

We hope you can make it.

***