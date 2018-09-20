Events: Masters of West Coast Modernism, Oct. 4th

MASTERS OF WEST COAST MODERNISM

Celebration and Reception

Thursday, October 4, 2017 from 5:00-7:00pm *One Night Only*

Inform Interiors, 50 Water Street, Vancouver, BC

Open to the public. Admission by Donation.

Reception from 5-7pm. Remarks + Moderated Discussion at 6pm.

[with Catherine Alkenbrack and the West Coast Modern Masters]

We would like to invite you to a special reception hosted by the West Coast Modern League, in honour of Peter Cardew, Bruno Freschi, Richard Henriquez, Paul Merrick, and Don Vaughan. This event will mark the second in a series of receptions celebrating the works and enduring legacy of outstanding West Coast Modern Masters, and the pivotal roles that each has played in the shaping and evolution of the west coast design ethos.

Joined by these West Coast Modern Masters, this celebration will feature a presentation of architectural works, mementos, artefacts, and artistic works of personal and continued significance to their careers and/ or design processes, as well as, a moderated discussion with the tributes lead by Catherine Alkenbrack.

***

For more information: Please visit westcoastmodern.org. The West Coast Modern League gratefully acknowledges the generous support of Inform Interiors.