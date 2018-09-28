Event: Christmas Market Preview Exhibit, Oct 4th-29th

Christmas Market Preview

October 4 – October 29, 2018 – 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily

Circle Craft Shop & Gallery (1 – 1666 Johnston Street, Net Loft, Granville Island)

Admission: Free

T: 604.669.8021 – circlecraft.net

Circle Craft Christmas Market lovers have the opportunity for a sneak peek! A selection of exhibitors, who will appear at the November 2018 Market, will have their work displayed at the Circle Craft Shop on Granville Island (Net Loft) in October.



Exhibitors in the Preview exhibition are: ArtPen Studio, C Yarn Hut, First Growth Reclaimed Design, Anja Jane, j.ardefakt, Fiona McAlear Jewellery, and, SeaLuxe.

The gallery preview runs from October 4 until October 29, while the Market, with hundreds more artisans exhibiting, takes place at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, November 7 to 11, 2018.

ArtPen Studio (North Vancouver, BC)

Wood/Home Décor

ArtPen Studio specializes in combining the beauty of nature with unique design. With the incorporation of modern maker technology, they are able to explore innovative ways to instil contemporary aesthetics into functional objects. Each ArtPen Studio piece is one-of-a-kind, designed and executed with thoughtfulness of the material as well as a constant strive for innovation. instagram.com/artpenstudio/





C Yarn Hut (Richmond, BC)

Dolls & Toys

C Yarn Hut started with a passion for creating something unique with yarn. All of C Yarn Hut’s products are of original design and are handcrafted in Vancouver. They knit and crochet an array of projects, and specialize in amigurumi and hand-knitted accessories. cyarnhut.com

First Growth Reclaimed Design (Vancouver, BC)

Christmas Décor/Wood

At First Growth Reclaimed Design, all of the wood used has been salvaged from pre-1940’s homes that are being demolished or de-constructed in Vancouver. Floor joists, roof trusses, wall studs as well as flooring, baseboards, etc gets transformed into furniture, home decor, and art. firstgrowthreclaimed.com

Anja Jane (Vancouver, BC)

Visual Art

Illustrator Anja Jane creates beautiful worlds that are rich in nature. Within these joyful scenes there is a warmth that captures the magical places she visits in her home on the Pacific North West. Inspired by her Norwegian and Polish heritage, Anja Jane’s intricate creations add a folksy charm to mantles and walls. Her unique use of colour and patterns reflects her 13-year experience as a textiles designer in fashion print studios in New York, Italy, and London. anjajane.co.uk

j.ardefakt (Richmond, BC)

Home Décor, Cement

j.ardefakt is unique and inspired cement decor. Jocelyn Neufeld began working with cement quite by accident during some material explorations in her second year at university. She was studying Interior Design and wanted to learn as much about materials as possible. She fell in love with the “plastic” nature of cement and how one can literally form it into anything imaginable. She has combined her love of cement with her love of painting to create a truly unique and inspired line of bowls and planters. instagram.com/j.ardefakt/



Fiona McAlear Jewellery (Vancouver, BC)

Fine Jewellery

This is contemporary jewellery that references the botanical world. McAlear’s illustrative style explores pattern, texture, and organic growth, yet has a defined handmade look. With care and consideration a leaf or petal is taken from her sketchbook and modelled into a precious form. Originally from Birmingham, McAlear studied at the Manchester School of Art and Bishopsland Educational Workshops. fionamcalear.co.uk





SeaLuxe (Surrey, BC)

Bath & Body

SeaLuxe creates sustainable and ethical beauty products. They are handmade in small batches from high quality natural ingredients sourced from the best of what nature has to offer and never contain parabens, sulphates, petroleum, phthalates, chemicals, dyes, or unnatural preservatives. At SeaLuxe, they believe that luxury should exist without barriers, and luxury products shouldn’t require luxury prices. Their soaps, cleansing grains, and body butters don’t just clean and moisturize, they flood every pore with high levels of potent ingredients specifically chosen for their therapeutic properties. www.sealuxe.ca

