Release: Bike to Work Week 2019 Launches with a New Bike to Shop Component

In less than a month, Bike to Work Week presented by Jump kicks off, motivating thousands of people to try cycling to work for the very first time! This year will be the first time that Bike to Shop Days is a part of the event, providing information, celebration and other activations to show people how easy it is to make everyday trips and carry things by bike.



On Tuesday, April 30th, the Bike to Work Week launch party will host hundreds of team leaders from around Metro Vancouver to kickstart their workplace cycling competition.

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 6-8, announcements at 6:45pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre, Room 4, Vancouver

What: Announcements about 2019 innovations and Bike to Shop Days, Team Leader celebration and package pick up, announcements from sponsors Jump e-bike share and TransLink

Who: Bike to Work Week leaders from around Metro Vancouver



Cycling is the fastest growing mode of transportation in the region, and Bike to Work Week is a part of that success, plus there are exciting new developments this year such as the addition of a shopping emphasis on the weekend and the potential for e-bike sharing launching in Metro Vancouver, that are providing access to more people of all ages and abilities for more trip types.



Bike to Work Week is a free event organized by HUB Cycling and includes celebration stations on bike routes across Metro Vancouver, and prizes for participants who track their rides via an online tracking tool. “Not only does Bike to Work Week pull people out onto bikes to ride at the end of May, but our post-event surveys show that the vast majority continue to cycle to work after the event,” says Rowena Farr, Bike to Work Week Manager at HUB Cycling. “The launch party is a fun way to kick things off, showcasing the sense of community and camaraderie that cycling fosters.”



Bike to Work Week runs May 27-June 2. Participants can register for free at btww.ca.

About HUB Cycling

HUB Cycling is a charitable non-profit that has spent over 20 years removing barriers to cycling in Metro Vancouver, while cultivating the health, environmental, and economic benefits that active transportation can bring. HUB has educated thousands of people, motivated thousands more, and championed improvements that #ungapthemap to create a connected cycling network. For more information, visit bikehub.ca.