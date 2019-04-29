Release: Jane’s Walk Vancouver Events!

Only one week away! We are super excited about all the new and returning walks we have this year – check our the full list below! 35 WALKS are scheduled! Check out these new Facebook events…and you can see all the events at our Eventbrite page:

Thursday, May 2:

Vancouver’s Illuminated Sidewalks – Join Cara Fisher to chat about those little illuminated doodads in the sidewalk. What the heck are they anyway?! The very first walk of Jane’s Walk festival 2019!

Friday, May 3:

Jericho Lands Site Walk – The Jericho Lands Planning Team wants to chat with those interested in learning, sharing and talking about the future of the Jericho Lands, a 90-acre site owned jointly by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, as well as the Canada Lands Company. NOTE: Also available Saturday and Sunday!

Olympic Village Green Infrastructure Walk – Green infrastructure around False Creek? Yes please! Cameron Owen, long range Green Infrastructure Planner, will tell us more (+ walking tour map!).

QE Park – A Park Ranger Perspective at the Top of the City – let Chris Penton, lead Ranger for the Vancouver Parks Board, fill you in on the highest point in the City of Vancouver!

Main Street Pizza Party – Jen Harvey and Leah Gregg will help you stuff your faces, yay!

Saturday, May 4:

Sunday, May 5:

***

For more information on all the events visit the Jane’s Walk Eventbrite page.