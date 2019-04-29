Release: Jane’s Walk Vancouver Events!

| By

Only one week away! We are super excited about all the new and returning walks we have this year – check our the full list below! 35 WALKS are scheduled! Check out these new Facebook events…and you can see all the events at our Eventbrite page:

  • The Urban Canine – For dog owners, aspiring dog owners and dog lovers alike. This walk will highlight just how dog friendly our city can be. Bring water for your pup and please make sure they’re friendly.
     
  • City by Design – a brief history of downtown Vancouver planning and development told by Neal LaMontagne through the emergence and evolution of the tower/podium building type, the residential redevelopment of downtown south, and the masterplan development of False Creek North.
     
  • A Handful of Granville – Transportation on the Island – Granville Island’s been a model of integrated, mixed-use planning for over 40 years. But changes are coming – some planned, some not. Hear how the island is preparing for its next 40 years.
     
  • Trust Me, They’re Cool! An Exploration of Underutilized Parkades – We’ll explore the interconnections of land use, transportation, art and architecture with Sam Reeve, Executive Director of Car Free Day Vancouver. Parkades are often architectural marvels – photography is encouraged!
     
  • West End Walkabout in Song and Verse – Join members of the Kingsgate Choir as they sonically accompany you from poet to poet positioned at various locales in the West End + Stanley Park. Each poet will read work that responds to the place. 
     
  • Love Letter (Walk) to Kitsilano – Lisa Slakov will guide you along a relatively wild shore, block parties, a house with a photo on it (+ story to match), a car disappearing into a yard, the bustling Broadway of local shops and eateries.
     
  • Sustaining + Renewing + Remaining – Come see, feel, and wonder about the neighbourhoods of Hastings-Sunrise/East Village (Nanaimo + E. Hastings) with Terry and his delightful little dog, Mollie.
     
  • Cambie Heritage Boulevard – Did you know the Cambie Boulevard median between King Ed Ave and SW Marine Dr, is Protected Heritage Property? Come explore the boulevard’s beauty and significance to Vancouver.
     
  • UBC Jane’s Walk 2019 – This Jane’s Walk, led by UBC landscape architect Dean Gregory, will show how thoughtful planning is addressing the needs of students, faculty staff and visitors in a growing campus community. It will reveal how UBC’s plans and ambitions around the public realm, resiliency, biodiversity, climate change, zero waste, community engagement, and ecological and human wellbeing manifest in the texture of the evolving campus.
     
  • Low Water Garden Tour of the Heights – A walk in Burnaby/Vancouver Heights to learn about neighbourhood gardens with xeriscaping – landscaping that reduces or eliminates the need for watering
     
  • Reimagining Granville Bridge – How did the Granville Bridge come to be? And what is coming next? Learn about the Granville Bridge Connector project with City of Vancouver and Parks staff and share your own Granville Bridge stories and ideas for the future.

Thursday, May 2:

  • Vancouver’s Illuminated Sidewalks – Join Cara Fisher to chat about those little illuminated doodads in the sidewalk. What the heck are they anyway?! The very first walk of Jane’s Walk festival 2019!

Friday, May 3: 

  • Jericho Lands Site Walk – The Jericho Lands Planning Team wants to chat with those interested in learning, sharing and talking about the future of the Jericho Lands, a 90-acre site owned jointly by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, as well as the Canada Lands Company. NOTE: Also available Saturday and Sunday! 
  • Olympic Village Green Infrastructure Walk – Green infrastructure around False Creek? Yes please! Cameron Owen, long range Green Infrastructure Planner, will tell us more (+ walking tour map!).
  • QE Park – A Park Ranger Perspective at the Top of the City – let Chris Penton, lead Ranger for the Vancouver Parks Board, fill you in on the highest point in the City of Vancouver! 
  • Main Street Pizza Party – Jen Harvey and Leah Gregg will help you stuff your faces, yay!

Saturday, May 4: 

Sunday, May 5: 

***

For more information on all the events visit the Jane’s Walk Eventbrite page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *