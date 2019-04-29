Release: Jane’s Walk Vancouver Events!

Only one week away! We are super excited about all the new and returning walks we have this year – check our the full list below! 35 WALKS are scheduled! Check out these new Facebook events…and you can see all the events at our Eventbrite page:
- The Urban Canine – For dog owners, aspiring dog owners and dog lovers alike. This walk will highlight just how dog friendly our city can be. Bring water for your pup and please make sure they’re friendly.
- City by Design – a brief history of downtown Vancouver planning and development told by Neal LaMontagne through the emergence and evolution of the tower/podium building type, the residential redevelopment of downtown south, and the masterplan development of False Creek North.
- A Handful of Granville – Transportation on the Island – Granville Island’s been a model of integrated, mixed-use planning for over 40 years. But changes are coming – some planned, some not. Hear how the island is preparing for its next 40 years.
- Trust Me, They’re Cool! An Exploration of Underutilized Parkades – We’ll explore the interconnections of land use, transportation, art and architecture with Sam Reeve, Executive Director of Car Free Day Vancouver. Parkades are often architectural marvels – photography is encouraged!
- West End Walkabout in Song and Verse – Join members of the Kingsgate Choir as they sonically accompany you from poet to poet positioned at various locales in the West End + Stanley Park. Each poet will read work that responds to the place.
- Love Letter (Walk) to Kitsilano – Lisa Slakov will guide you along a relatively wild shore, block parties, a house with a photo on it (+ story to match), a car disappearing into a yard, the bustling Broadway of local shops and eateries.
- Sustaining + Renewing + Remaining – Come see, feel, and wonder about the neighbourhoods of Hastings-Sunrise/East Village (Nanaimo + E. Hastings) with Terry and his delightful little dog, Mollie.
- Cambie Heritage Boulevard – Did you know the Cambie Boulevard median between King Ed Ave and SW Marine Dr, is Protected Heritage Property? Come explore the boulevard’s beauty and significance to Vancouver.
- UBC Jane’s Walk 2019 – This Jane’s Walk, led by UBC landscape architect Dean Gregory, will show how thoughtful planning is addressing the needs of students, faculty staff and visitors in a growing campus community. It will reveal how UBC’s plans and ambitions around the public realm, resiliency, biodiversity, climate change, zero waste, community engagement, and ecological and human wellbeing manifest in the texture of the evolving campus.
- Low Water Garden Tour of the Heights – A walk in Burnaby/Vancouver Heights to learn about neighbourhood gardens with xeriscaping – landscaping that reduces or eliminates the need for watering
- Reimagining Granville Bridge – How did the Granville Bridge come to be? And what is coming next? Learn about the Granville Bridge Connector project with City of Vancouver and Parks staff and share your own Granville Bridge stories and ideas for the future.
Thursday, May 2:
- Vancouver’s Illuminated Sidewalks – Join Cara Fisher to chat about those little illuminated doodads in the sidewalk. What the heck are they anyway?! The very first walk of Jane’s Walk festival 2019!
Friday, May 3:
- Jericho Lands Site Walk – The Jericho Lands Planning Team wants to chat with those interested in learning, sharing and talking about the future of the Jericho Lands, a 90-acre site owned jointly by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh, as well as the Canada Lands Company. NOTE: Also available Saturday and Sunday!
- Olympic Village Green Infrastructure Walk – Green infrastructure around False Creek? Yes please! Cameron Owen, long range Green Infrastructure Planner, will tell us more (+ walking tour map!).
- QE Park – A Park Ranger Perspective at the Top of the City – let Chris Penton, lead Ranger for the Vancouver Parks Board, fill you in on the highest point in the City of Vancouver!
- Main Street Pizza Party – Jen Harvey and Leah Gregg will help you stuff your faces, yay!
Saturday, May 4:
- Ridgeway Bike-Venture: Discover Ridgeway Greenway – I’m going to find a bike so I can join Erin Rennie on this adventure along the bike route (and then enjoy lunch at the ever-fab Crystal Mall). Will you join us?
- An Archaeological Tour of the Habitat Forum 1976 site at Jericho – Did you know five WWI-era seaplane hangars were once beside the Jericho Sailing Club? I sure as heck didn’t! Join Lindsay Brown to find out more!
- TREX: the Renewable Energy eXperience – Ruth Briggs will help us take another look around to see how we’re surrounded by renewable energy!
- The Norquay Experiment; Lessons for the City Wide Plan – Explore this interesting area with Norquay based urban geographer turned housing activist Craig Jorgensen, who organizes on the issue of land use justice.
- False Creek South – Where it Came From, Where It’s Going – Join experienced walk leader Richard Vallee to chat about this fascinating area of town. He has a lot of stories, history, and design insights to share.
- Mow it or Grow it – John and Judy can show you how to create a lawn with less grassy and more beauty.
- Threading the Needle on 10th Ave – Dylan Passmore, Senior Transportation Design Plangineer, and friends will chat about improvements to pedestrian experiences along 10th Ave Hospital Zone.
- Labyrinth Walking with Live Music – Join Mary Bennett at the Vancouver Unitarian Centre for World Labyrinth Day.
- Take Note: Sounds of False Creek South – Well-known storyteller Mary Gavan talks sounds. Maskull Lasserre will join to chat about his Acoustic Anvil.
Sunday, May 5:
- Walking, Weaving and Wayfinding: the False Creek Fibreshed – Join Rebecca Graham to explore the stories of the land and the plants from then and now that people use for fibre & dye. Also, she will wear her exceptionally stylish hand-woven hat, which I’m pretty excited about.
- Meet South Granville! – Ivy Haisell is leading a Walk around South Granville – come learn about the 100 years of history that transformed what was the “edge of the city” to the bustling neighbourhood it is today.
- Diversity of Public Art – John Steil, community planner and co-author of book “Public Art in Vancouver,” will share the insight he’s gleaned over many walks in the area.
- The “West” West End – Gordon Price will share his perspective on this unique hood.
- Mt Pleasant’s Heritage Heart – join local historian Christine Hagemoen to learn about the heart of the city.
- The Worst Tours – if the name doesn’t grab you, I’m not sure what would! Join Varouj Gumuchian to talk about the invisible forces at play along Main St.
- Urban Agriculture Around the Creek – find out more about food security in this dynamic area of Vancouver with Yael Stav.
- Vancouver’s Central Business District – so much has changed in the ten years that Sean Ruthen has been leading this walk, join him to find out more!
- Explore Mole Hill – A Model of Density and Sustainability – with Quentin Wright. Mole Hill is an affordable, sustainable community situated in Vancouver’s only intact heritage block.
- Barclay Square Heritage Walk & Roedde House Museum – learn more about the quaint park in the heart of the West End with Billie-Ann Woo, Roedde House Preservation Society President.
For more information on all the events visit the Jane’s Walk Eventbrite page.