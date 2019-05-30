Event – Vancouverism Book Launch + Presentation, June 17th

On Monday, June 17th we will be celebrating international planning and urban design expert Larry Beasley’s new book Vancouverism. Please join us for the launch and presentation at IBI Group’s Innovation Lounge—doors open at 5:30 pm. Food and beverages will be served. Please RSVP here.

Catherine Warren, chief executive officer, Vancouver Economic Commission, will host Larry Beasley’s presentation at 6:00pm in the Erickson|Oberlander Room.

Vancouverism is the remarkable story, told by a key insider, about our city’s dramatic transformation from a typical mid-sized North American city into an inspiring world-class metropolis celebrated for its liveability, sustainability, and vibrancy. We look forward to seeing you at this special event.

***