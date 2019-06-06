Video Vancouver: Grandma On The Move

Via City of Vancouver:
Commissioned by the City of Vancouver, Grandma on the Move, features award-winning children’s entertainers, Will Stroet and the enduring Charlotte Diamond, with an aim to inspire safe, courteous, and mindful road behaviour, particularly for our most vulnerable and at-risk groups.
Children, seniors, people who walk, bike, or roll, including people in wheelchairs, are more vulnerable to injury or fatality than people in motor vehicles.
Will Stroet
“Writing Grandma on the Move was really fun because I love creating songs about biking, driving, walking, and riding transit, which are all things I enjoy doing in our city. I live in a multi-generational home with my parents, wife, and two girls, and we do all these things to get around town. Happy travels!”
Charlotte Diamond
“This is an important project! Families of all ages need to feel connected to the people and places where they live. They need to safely explore all the fascinating areas of their city, town, or community. Become a Grandma or Grandpa on the Move!”
Get involved
Help spread the message of safety
Listen for free on Spotify External website, opens in new tab
Download the colouring and activity book PDF file (6.7 MB)
Watch Will Stroet and Charlotte Diamond perform live
- Will’s Jams school concert at Sir John Franklin, Admiral Seymour, and Tecumseh elementary schools
- Children’s Festival, Revue Stage at Granville Island
Saturday, June 1, 1pm to 2pm