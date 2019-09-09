EVENT: Grandview Heritage Tour

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2019, 12PM TO 5PM

$30/$23 (with a valid student ID)

This tour earns 5 non-core LUs from AIBC.

Grandview is one of Vancouver’s earliest suburbs and has been shaped by decades of history. A diverse area and a popular spot to call home for many new immigrants in the past, Grandview today is an energetic, multi-cultural neighbourhood full of historic places, architectural heritage, community spaces and local businesses. This fall we will offer a chance to tour a number of heritage spaces in the Grandview area, each telling a unique part of the story.

Starting with the opening of the interurban rail line from Vancouver to New Westminster in 1891, there are layers of history to explore here. Now well-known for the vibrancy of Commercial Drive with its array of restaurants, cafes and businesses along with the influences of the Italian community in the post-war years, the neighbourhood that has grown around this walkable district offers a wide variety of residential and commercial development. Once the eastern boundary of the City of Vancouver, the unique vibrant character includes modest cottages, apartments, large mansions, and creative heritage adaptations.

Following on the success of the 2018 West End Heritage Tour, this tour will be offered in a similar format with the chance to explore a variety of heritage places including private homes, community buildings and long-established businesses. Join us on foot, bicycle or transit to explore one of Vancouver’s distinctive neighbourhoods.