EVENT: Grandview Heritage Tour

Explore this unique, vibrant neighbourhood with the Vancouver Heritage Foundation
SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 28, 2019, 12PM TO 5PM
$30/$23 (with a valid student ID)
This tour earns 5 non-core LUs from AIBC.
Grandview is one of Vancouver’s earliest suburbs and has been shaped by decades of history. A diverse area and a popular spot to call home for many new immigrants in the past, Grandview today is an energetic, multi-cultural neighbourhood full of historic places, architectural heritage, community spaces and local businesses. This fall we will offer a chance to tour a number of heritage spaces in the Grandview area, each telling a unique part of the story.
Starting with the opening of the interurban rail line from Vancouver to New Westminster in 1891, there are layers of history to explore here. Now well-known for the vibrancy of Commercial Drive with its array of restaurants, cafes and businesses along with the influences of the Italian community in the post-war years, the neighbourhood that has grown around this walkable district offers a wide variety of residential and commercial development. Once the eastern boundary of the City of Vancouver, the unique vibrant character includes modest cottages, apartments, large mansions, and creative heritage adaptations.
Following on the success of the 2018 West End Heritage Tour, this tour will be offered in a similar format with the chance to explore a variety of heritage places including private homes, community buildings and long-established businesses. Join us on foot, bicycle or transit to explore one of Vancouver’s distinctive neighbourhoods.
How It Works
The tour is self-guided and will offer opportunity to get inside both private and community spaces, ticket holders can choose which ones to visit and in which order. Volunteers and your guide map will offer historical information about each site as well as additional neighbourhood insight.
The tour will be well enjoyed on foot, by bike or by transit, although parking tips will also be provided. Please be aware that ticket holders are responsible for finding and covering costs associated with vehicle parking. We will also provide information on local transit routes with your ticket. For full transit information, including purchasing your fare please visit translink.ca.
Important Guidelines and Reminders
- All attendees must have a ticket & be at least 6 years of age (infants in front carriers are permitted without a ticket, no other exceptions)
- Your ticket is a detailed guidebook which cannot be emailed, please bring your physical ticket with you to each tour stop
- You may visit the stops in any order, but you may only visit each private stop once
- Photography is strictly prohibited on private tour properties
- You will be asked to remove your shoes at some stops so please wear socks and bring a reusable bag
- Cell phone usage is not permitted inside private stops
- Please do not bring large bags or backpacks.
- No food or drink, smoking or pets on private tour properties