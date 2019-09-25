Event: CoV Free Public Art Walking Tours, September 27, 28 & 29

Join us and celebrate the 10th annual Culture Days!

The City of Vancouver Public Art program is offering 10 walking tours in 4 areas of the city, conducted by experienced guides in 3 languages:

  • Yaletown-False Creek (English)
  • Southeast False Creek-Olympic Village (English)
  • Burrard-Corridor-Downtown (Mandarin)
  • Gastown-Chinatown (English, Mandarin and Cantonese)

In addition to these free tours, there are hundreds of free activities happening on #CultureDays weekend hosted by all kinds of organizations. Visit http://CultureDays.ca.

***

