Event: CoV Free Public Art Walking Tours, September 27, 28 & 29

Join us and celebrate the 10th annual Culture Days!
The City of Vancouver Public Art program is offering 10 walking tours in 4 areas of the city, conducted by experienced guides in 3 languages:
- Yaletown-False Creek (English)
- Southeast False Creek-Olympic Village (English)
- Burrard-Corridor-Downtown (Mandarin)
- Gastown-Chinatown (English, Mandarin and Cantonese)
In addition to these free tours, there are hundreds of free activities happening on #CultureDays weekend hosted by all kinds of organizations. Visit http://CultureDays.ca.
***