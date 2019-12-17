Release: Save Ron Thom’s 1962 Forrest House in West Vancouver Petition

Please sign this petition to save the famous Canadian architect Ron Thom’s 1962 Forrest House in West Vancouver which is slated for Demolition on January 16th, 2020.

The Forrest House

1143 Eyremount Dr, West Vancouver, BC CANADA V7S 2C4

Thompson, Berwick, Pratt

Ron Thom/Dick Mann (project architects)

Masterpiece built in 1962

Won the Massey Medal for Best Architecture in CANADA in 1964

Slated for DEMO~ JAN 2020

A group of Binning Friends are up in arms and going to the Mayor and Council meeting this week to plead the case before they have a long Holiday break. Mayor and Council meet again on January 13th ~ but the demolition halt expires on January 16th so it is a very short few days before the wrecker’s ball comes and then it is too late. This would be the saddest crime against culture to start the New Year 2020.

These West Coast Modern Houses are our UNIQUE culture. It is OUR CULTURE.

There are at least 10 houses that deserve protection and the Forrest house is in the top #3. It should be owned by people that will really care for it. Then, perhaps together with several other special houses, it could be a part of a very interesting community attraction with an Artist-In-Residence program, bringing a dynamic and stimulating mix of people to West Vancouver.

***

For more information, visit the website.