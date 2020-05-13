Podcast: COVID Reflections

It is safe to say that it’s been a wild few months.

And now, after two months of strict social distancing here in Canada, many provinces are starting to reopen their communities and economies. It has a lot of us thinking about how COVID will impact society and cities in the long-term.

How might our collective values adapt to this new reality?

How will our food systems change?

Will transit, retail and nightlife be able to recover?

How will global supply chains adapt?

There are endless questions, and not many answers. But we wanted to hear from past and future guests about their thoughts on how COVID will impact our communities.

In this episode, you’ll hear from:

***

