Podcast: COVID Reflections

It is safe to say that it’s been a wild few months.
And now, after two months of strict social distancing here in Canada, many provinces are starting to reopen their communities and economies. It has a lot of us thinking about how COVID will impact society and cities in the long-term.
- How might our collective values adapt to this new reality?
- How will our food systems change?
- Will transit, retail and nightlife be able to recover?
- How will global supply chains adapt?
There are endless questions, and not many answers. But we wanted to hear from past and future guests about their thoughts on how COVID will impact our communities.
In this episode, you’ll hear from:
- Paty Rios – Research & Housing Lead, Happy City
- Cassandra Caiger – Engagement Lead, Intelligent Futures
- Christina Seidel – Owner, sonnevera international corp
- Erin White – Founder, Principal, Community Food Lab
- Sheena Jardine-Olade, MPlan – Planning + Design, Night Lab
- Nik Ives-Allison, Ph.D – Research + Strategy, Night Lab
- Martyna Turczynowicz – Engagement + Communications, Night Lab
- Lourdes Juan – Director, Hive Developments | Founder, Leftovers Foundation | CEO, Soma Hamma & Spa
- Leela Viswanathan, PhD, RPP, MCIP – Principal and Founder, Viswali Consulting
- Greg Tanzola – Former Executive Director, Asset Management, Greybrook Realty Partners
- Matt Pinder – Author of the transportation blog, beyondtheautomobile.ca and Senior Designer and EIT, Alta Planning + Design
- Erick Villagomez – Editor-in-Chief of Spacing Vancouver, Part-time lecturer, School of Community and Regional Planning (UBC), and Author, The Laws of Settlements
