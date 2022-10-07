Event – Public Salon #36: Think Tank Series, Oct. 26th

Public Salon, Think Tank Series

DATE: Wednesday, October 26th

TIME: 7:30 – 9:00 pm

LOCATION: Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton Street

TICKETS: Vary in price, starting at $29.66. Available via Eventbrite

On October 26th, the 36th Public Salon will feature speakers on topics related to the themes of the new Global Civic Think Tank. These include ways to reform the municipal development processes that will reduce the price of housing, ideas to bring healing to people in the Downtown Eastside and efforts to amplify the voices of indigenous leaders working towards Economic Reconciliation.

Join us to hear from:

Judy Graves – Homeless Advocate

Dr. Scott MacDonald – Addiction Expert

Bob Williams – Planner / Author

Michael Goldberg – Economist / Former Dean of Sauder Business School

Ellis Ross – Former Chief of the Haisla Nation

For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.