Event – Public Salon #36: Think Tank Series, Oct. 26th

Public Salon, Think Tank Series
DATE: Wednesday, October 26th
TIME: 7:30 – 9:00 pm
LOCATION: Vancouver Playhouse, 600 Hamilton Street
TICKETS: Vary in price, starting at $29.66. Available via Eventbrite
On October 26th, the 36th Public Salon will feature speakers on topics related to the themes of the new Global Civic Think Tank. These include ways to reform the municipal development processes that will reduce the price of housing, ideas to bring healing to people in the Downtown Eastside and efforts to amplify the voices of indigenous leaders working towards Economic Reconciliation.
Join us to hear from:
- Judy Graves – Homeless Advocate
- Dr. Scott MacDonald – Addiction Expert
- Bob Williams – Planner / Author
- Michael Goldberg – Economist / Former Dean of Sauder Business School
- Ellis Ross – Former Chief of the Haisla Nation
***
For more information, visit the Eventbrite page.