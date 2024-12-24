PODCAST: Spacing Radio 084, Two housing carols

This time of year, with the temperature below freezing, it feels appropriate to talk about housing. So, we’re bringing you two conversations with two authors who have both recently written about that very topic.

Carolyn Whitzman is the author of Home Truths: Fixing Canada’s Housing Crisis.

And Mitchell Cohen wrote Rhythms of Change: Reflections on the Regent Park Revitalization.

The first book provides a macro view of housing in Canada, and the second provides a look at a specific development in Toronto.

