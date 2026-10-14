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Spacing

Canadian Urbanism Uncovered

Elections

Election Night Watch Party!

Spacing is excited to host the magazine's fourth election night gathering for local urbanists

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WHAT: 2026 Election Night Watch Party
WHEN: Monday, October 26th • 6-11pm
WHERE: Pauper’s Pub (2nd floor), 539 Bloor St. W. (1 block east of Bathurst)
COST: Free! But come drink booze & eat food!

Since 2018, Spacing has hosted election night watch parties on the 2nd floor at Pauper’s Pub. The 2026 election will be our fourth gathering of local urbanists who want to commiserate, debate, and celebrate the city council and mayoral races. A few activities and free copies of our new issue will be available to all that attend. 

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