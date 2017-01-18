WWW: Improving the viability of bike sharing infrastructure

The high cost of bike shares vs. public transit

How can we readjust the pricing of bike shares to be more accessible and economical for public transit customers, particularly for single-ride users?

Making bike-sharing a mainstream form of public transportation

Helsinki has fully integrated its new bike-share program into the city’s existing public transit system, linking the cycling network to existing infrastructure, payment systems, and mobile planning apps.

A new tote bag designed to fit on a bike share

A new, convertible tote bag that cannot only be worn in multiple ways, but is innovatively designed to fit snugly onto the often unusable bicycle racks that bike-share bicycle are equipped with.

photo courtesy of nextcity